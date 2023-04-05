Two plead not guilty to fatal Mobile mall shooting

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Two men charged in a fatal shooting at the Shoppes at Bel Air pleaded not guilty Wednesday to murder charges.

Patrick Vashun Lewis, 22, of Mobile, pleaded not guilty to murder, and co-defendant Nickolaus Traemon Hawkins, 26, of Chickasaw, entered a not guilty plea to felony murder. A third defendant, Albert Eugene Quinney III, 22, of Mobile, is set to be arraigned on a felony murder charge Thursday.

A Mobile Country grand jury recently indicted all three men on the charges, which stem from a fatal shooting in September 2021.

A prosecutor last year called the shooting the “cold-blooded murder” of a North Carolina man who had traveled to Mobile to try to sell a diamond-studded Cartier watch. Prosecutors allege that Lewis pulled the trigger, aided and abetted by Quinney and Hawkins.

Lewis and Hawkins will have status hearings later this month, and then Mobile County Circuit Judge Ben Brooks will set the cases for trial.

Lewis also is charged with murder in the deaths of Tony and Leila Lewis, grandparents of the rapper known as HoneyKomb Brazy. They died when gunmen fired multiple rounds into their house in the Happy Hill community, causing an explosion that destroyed the house and spread to a neighbor’s house in February 2021.

That case awaits action by a grand jury.

