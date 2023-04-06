Advertise With Us
3 men get life for fatal shooting of rapper XXXTentacion

FILE- In this June 27, 2018, file photo a fan wears a cross around her neck dangling on a...
FILE- In this June 27, 2018, file photo a fan wears a cross around her neck dangling on a t-shirt in remembrance before she enters a memorial for the rapper, XXXTentacion in Sunrise, Fla. A Florida jury has convicted three men of murder in the 2018 killing of star rapper XXXTentacion, who was shot during a robbery that netted $50,000. The jury deliberated a little more than seven days before finding 28-year-old Michael Boatwright, 26-year-old Dedrick Williams and 24-year-old Trayvon Newsome guilty on Monday, March 20, 2023 of first-degree murder and armed robbery. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson, File)(AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 5:56 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Three men were given life sentences on Thursday for the 2018 killing of star rapper XXXTentacion, who was shot outside a South Florida motorcycle shop while being robbed of $50,000.

Michael Boatwright, 28, Dedrick Williams, 26, and Trayvon Newsome, 24, were each convicted last month of first-degree murder and armed robbery by a jury following eight days of deliberations.

Prosecutors had not sought the death penalty, so life in prison was the only sentence that Broward County Circuit Judge Michael Usan could impose for the first-degree murder convictions.

The defendants, two dressed in suits and one in a button-down shirt, showed little emotion as they stood one by one to be handcuffed by a bailiff. There was no audible reaction from family members or other observers in the courtroom.

CORRECTS THE POSITIONS OF WILLIAMS AND NEWSOME - Dedrick Williams, left, Trayvon Newsome,...
CORRECTS THE POSITIONS OF WILLIAMS AND NEWSOME - Dedrick Williams, left, Trayvon Newsome, center, and Michael Boatwright were found guilty of first-degree murder of XXXTentacion at the Broward County Courthouse in Fort Lauderdale on Monday, March 20, 2023. (Carline Jean/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP, Pool)(AP)

Before the verdicts were read, Usan warned that anyone who caused any kind of disruption would be held in contempt of court.

During the month-long trial, prosecutors linked Boatwright, Williams and Newsome to the June 18, 2018, shooting outside Riva Motorsports in suburban Fort Lauderdale through extensive surveillance video taken inside and outside the store, plus cellphone videos the men took showing themselves flashing fistfuls of $100 bills hours after the slaying.

Prosecutors also had the testimony of a fourth man, Robert Allen, a former friend of the defendants who said he participated in the robbery. He pleaded guilty last year to second-degree murder. He has not been sentenced, pending the conclusion of this trial.

Allen’s sentence could be as little as time served — meaning he could soon be released — or as long as life, depending partly on how much weight prosecutors give to his assistance.

Defense attorneys accused Allen of being a liar who was motivated by his desire to avoid a life sentence. They also said prosecutors and detectives did a poor job on the investigation and didn’t look at other possible suspects, including the Canadian rap star Drake, who had fued with XXXTentacion online.

