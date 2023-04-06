Advertise With Us
April events in Mobile

By Chelsey Sayasane
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 9:55 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -

Movies in the Park

The City of Mobile Parks and Recreation Department’s Movies in the Park: Spring Series will kick off in March! Movies will be held on Thursdays. Events begin at 6PM and the movie will begin at dark. 8 movies, 8 parks, and 8 community partners are in the lineup for this Spring Series! April Dates are listed below:

4.6.23 – “Indiana Jones & The Last Crusade” – Hope Community Center

4.13.23 – “Onward” – Mardi Gras Park

4.20.23 – “The Lorax” – Hillsdale Park

Spring Fling

10a-4p

Dotch Community Center and Trinity Gardens Park

Come and celebrate all things SPRING with The City of Mobile Parks and Recreation Department. This, free, family fun event will have everything from the Easter Bunny, to an exotic petting zoo, to an egg drop from the top of a fire truck ladder – thanks to our friends at the Mobile Fire and Rescue Department! Free photos with the Easter Bunny will be available throughout the event.

4.14.23 ArtWalk

6-9 PM

Downtown Mobile

In addition to exhibits in your favorite local art galleries, market vendors on Dauphin Street, we will be featuring cookie decorators! The Kids Zone will be filled with cookies for kids to paint with edible watercolor paints! Come celebrate this delicious form of art with us this month!

4.15.23 Saturdays at the Coop

7-10 PM

Cooper Riverside Park

Saturdays at the Coop returns for month #4 by teaming up with Pride Fest! A full day of Pride Celebrations, ending the night with a performance by Kristy Lee!

4.15.23 – 4.16.23 Kites Over Mobile

Saturday 10a-5p

Sunday 12-5p

Brookley by the Bay

The 3rd annual Kites Over Mobile is coming to town and, this year, will be held at the new Brookley by the Bay park. Come enjoy this free event with your family. Bring your own kite or purchase one on site. Admission and parking are both free. Music, crafts, kites, and a beautiful weekend at Mobile’s newest park. We encourage families to bring snacks, drinks, or a whole picnic and spend the day! Chicago Kite will be on site, both days, showing off some giant show kites, kite demonstrations, and a kite candy drop for the kiddos!

Performance by the Will Thompson Band on Saturday.

- Anyone interested in becoming a vendor or any food trucks wishing to participate in any events can reach out to us at MPRDevents@cityofmobile.org

- More information about these events, and more can be found on social media [Facebook and Instagram]@MobileParksAndRec @CityOfMobileEvents

..or on our website: www.MobileParksAndRec.org

- Anyone interested in Volunteering can reach out to: mprdvolunteers@cityofmobile.org

