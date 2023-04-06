Advertise With Us
Baldwin County EMA: Pilot OK after mini-copter crash

The pilot of a small helicopter is reported to be OK following a crash in Magnolia Springs in...
The pilot of a small helicopter is reported to be OK following a crash in Magnolia Springs in Baldwin County Thursday.(Brendan Kirby/WALA)
By WALA Staff
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 1:46 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
MAGNOLIA SPRINGS, Ala. (WALA) - The pilot of a small helicopter is reported to be OK following a crash in Magnolia Springs in Baldwin County on Thursday.

Authorities with the Baldwin County Emergency Management Agency said the pilot was working for a private company and had taken off in the mini-copter, then had engine trouble and crashed.

This is a developing story. FOX10 News has a crew on the scene and will have more information once it becomes available.

