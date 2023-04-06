Baldwin County EMA: Pilot OK after mini-copter crash

MAGNOLIA SPRINGS, Ala. (WALA) - The pilot of a small helicopter is reported to be OK following a crash in Magnolia Springs in Baldwin County on Thursday.

Authorities with the Baldwin County Emergency Management Agency said the pilot was working for a private company and had taken off in the mini-copter, then had engine trouble and crashed.

