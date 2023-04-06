CAC marks Child Abuse Prevention Month with billboard campaign, pinwheels

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - April is National Child Abuse Prevention Month, and the Child Advocacy Center in Mobile will be going big to get people’s attention.

The agency on Thursday announced a billboard campaign to educate people about the CAC’s mission. In addition, hundreds of blue pinwheels have been placed in front of the agency’s headquarters on Springhill Avenue near Five Points. Each pinwheel represents a child abuse victim the CAC has helped.

Mobile County District Attorney Keith Blackwood talked about the role of the community to reduce the risk of child abuse.

“It doesn’t just happen at home. It happens everywhere,” Blackwood said. “We need the community to come together and shine a light on child abuse and report child abuse every time something is suspicious every time you see it so we can hold those offenders accountable.”

If you know of a child being abused, call the Child Advocacy Center at 251-432-1101 for more information on ways to get help.

