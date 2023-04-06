Advertise With Us
Local Steals and Deals

CAC marks Child Abuse Prevention Month with billboard campaign, pinwheels

By WALA Staff
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 6:03 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - April is National Child Abuse Prevention Month, and the Child Advocacy Center in Mobile will be going big to get people’s attention.

The agency on Thursday announced a billboard campaign to educate people about the CAC’s mission. In addition, hundreds of blue pinwheels have been placed in front of the agency’s headquarters on Springhill Avenue near Five Points. Each pinwheel represents a child abuse victim the CAC has helped.

Mobile County District Attorney Keith Blackwood talked about the role of the community to reduce the risk of child abuse.

“It doesn’t just happen at home. It happens everywhere,” Blackwood said. “We need the community to come together and shine a light on child abuse and report child abuse every time something is suspicious every time you see it so we can hold those offenders accountable.”

If you know of a child being abused, call the Child Advocacy Center at 251-432-1101 for more information on ways to get help.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A substitute teacher in South Carolina has reportedly lost her job after she threatened her...
School district bans substitute teacher after threatening to kill her students
UPDATE: Woman is killed in Partridge Street shooting
UPDATE: Woman is killed in Partridge Street shooting
Acquitted of once of shooting, Mobile man convicted of second attempt on same victim’s life
After one acquittal, Mobile man convicted of second attempt on same victim’s life
Vigor principal placed on administrative leave
Vigor principal placed on administrative leave
Marine first responders from multiple agencies were dispatched to a sailboat fire in Mobile Bay...
Crew rescued by good Samaritan vessel after sailboat catches fire in Mobile Bay

Latest News

Surveillance video shows officers running through the neighbor’s yard after one of the...
Caught on camera: Mobile Police arrest two teenage carjacking suspects.
Child Advocacy Center celebrates Child Abuse Awareness Month
Child Advocacy Center celebrates Child Abuse Awareness Month
Gov. Kay Ivey signed a bill to create mandatory minimum sentences for possession of fentanyl on...
Alabama fentanyl sentencing bill signed into law
Two suspected car jackers lead police on a chase
Two suspected car jackers lead police on a chase