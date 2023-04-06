Caught on camera: Mobile Police arrest two teenage carjacking suspects.

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -A Wednesday night carjacking has two teens facing serious charges. Mobile Police say it happened at the Fulton Grocery Store around 10:30 last night when investigators say two juveniles approached the victim with a gun and demanded his keys and property before taking off with his car. The store owner says they also got away with his wallet and his phone.

Then Thursday morning Mobile Police spotted that same car near University Boulevard and Zeigler Boulevard. Officers chased the car to Prentice Drive before the suspects took off through a wooded area.

A neighbor who didn’t want to go on camera sent us this surveillance video that shows officers and a K9 unit walking through her backyard to find them. The search prompted a lockdown on the north part of the University of South Alabama’s campus. Madeline Scheurich was at the allied health building when she got the alert.

“Our professor took us to the basement,” said Madeline Scheurich. “I think it was around like 100 of us in the basement itself because our building is so tall and so many professors are in it we all got crammed in there.”

Back on Prentice Street surveillance video shows officers running through the neighbor’s yard after one of the suspects. Then moments later you can see him being walked back through the yard in handcuffs which was a relief for everyone involved.

“Since we went into lockdown pretty much right away, we felt more safe about that. I’m glad that he wasn’t on campus,” said Scheurich.

Mobile Police say a 15- and 16-year-old were arrested for the carjacking. The 15-year-old was taken to Strickland Youth Center while the 16-year-old was taken to Metro Jail. Both are being charged with robbery.

