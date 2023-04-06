Advertise With Us
Local Steals and Deals

Caught on camera: Mobile Police arrest two teenage carjacking suspects.

Surveillance video shows officers running through the neighbor’s yard after one of the...
Surveillance video shows officers running through the neighbor’s yard after one of the suspects. Then moments later you can see him being walked back through the yard in handcuffs which was a relief for everyone involved.(WALA)
By Daeshen Smith
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 6:04 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -A Wednesday night carjacking has two teens facing serious charges. Mobile Police say it happened at the Fulton Grocery Store around 10:30 last night when investigators say two juveniles approached the victim with a gun and demanded his keys and property before taking off with his car. The store owner says they also got away with his wallet and his phone.

Then Thursday morning Mobile Police spotted that same car near University Boulevard and Zeigler Boulevard. Officers chased the car to Prentice Drive before the suspects took off through a wooded area.

A neighbor who didn’t want to go on camera sent us this surveillance video that shows officers and a K9 unit walking through her backyard to find them. The search prompted a lockdown on the north part of the University of South Alabama’s campus. Madeline Scheurich was at the allied health building when she got the alert.

“Our professor took us to the basement,” said Madeline Scheurich. “I think it was around like 100 of us in the basement itself because our building is so tall and so many professors are in it we all got crammed in there.”

Back on Prentice Street surveillance video shows officers running through the neighbor’s yard after one of the suspects. Then moments later you can see him being walked back through the yard in handcuffs which was a relief for everyone involved.

“Since we went into lockdown pretty much right away, we felt more safe about that. I’m glad that he wasn’t on campus,” said Scheurich.

Mobile Police say a 15- and 16-year-old were arrested for the carjacking. The 15-year-old was taken to Strickland Youth Center while the 16-year-old was taken to Metro Jail. Both are being charged with robbery.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A substitute teacher in South Carolina has reportedly lost her job after she threatened her...
School district bans substitute teacher after threatening to kill her students
UPDATE: Woman is killed in Partridge Street shooting
UPDATE: Woman is killed in Partridge Street shooting
Acquitted of once of shooting, Mobile man convicted of second attempt on same victim’s life
After one acquittal, Mobile man convicted of second attempt on same victim’s life
Vigor principal placed on administrative leave
Vigor principal placed on administrative leave
Marine first responders from multiple agencies were dispatched to a sailboat fire in Mobile Bay...
Crew rescued by good Samaritan vessel after sailboat catches fire in Mobile Bay

Latest News

Child Advocacy Center celebrates Child Abuse Awareness Month
CAC marks Child Abuse Prevention Month with billboard campaign, pinwheels
Child Advocacy Center celebrates Child Abuse Awareness Month
Child Advocacy Center celebrates Child Abuse Awareness Month
Gov. Kay Ivey signed a bill to create mandatory minimum sentences for possession of fentanyl on...
Alabama fentanyl sentencing bill signed into law
Two suspected car jackers lead police on a chase
Two suspected car jackers lead police on a chase