Celebrate Easter at South Coast Church

By Joe Emer
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 10:32 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - South Coast Church joined us on Studio10 to invite you to celebrate Easter with them!

Here’s what they have to say:

We have three amazing services happening Sunday at 8:30, 10:00 & 11:30AM! There will be powerful worship and encouraging messages. Plus, dynamic kids services too! It will be a great time for the whole family!

About South Coast Church:

We are an interdenominational church that believes in helping people go from where they are to where God wants them to be! Our lead pastors, John & Tracy Breland, planted the church is 2010. We are located at 1000 Cody Rd S, but were building our first permanent home at 9050 Jeff Hamilton Rd right now! Our phone number 251-455-0585 & our website is southcoastmobile.com!

