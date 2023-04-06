Foley PD investigating alleged child abuse by home health care nurse

FOLEY, Ala. (WALA) - The Foley Police Department is investigating a case of alleged child abuse involving a home health care nurse.

Police arrested 40-year-old Ashleigh Elizabeth Mancil of Daphne on one count of aggravated child abuse, a class B felony.

According to authorities, the child’s father alleged that the nurse abused his 3-year-old child, who has cerebral palsy. The father also provided video of the alleged abuse, which reportedly happened at his Foley home, police said.

The child did not sustain any significant injury, according to authorities.

Foley PD said the investigation is ongoing and the incident was also reported to the Alabama Board of Nursing.

