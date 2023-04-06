Advertise With Us
Foley PD investigating alleged child abuse by home health care nurse

Ashleigh Elizabeth Mancil
Ashleigh Elizabeth Mancil(Foley Police Department)
By WALA Staff
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 10:56 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FOLEY, Ala. (WALA) - The Foley Police Department is investigating a case of alleged child abuse involving a home health care nurse.

Police arrested 40-year-old Ashleigh Elizabeth Mancil of Daphne on one count of aggravated child abuse, a class B felony.

According to authorities, the child’s father alleged that the nurse abused his 3-year-old child, who has cerebral palsy. The father also provided video of the alleged abuse, which reportedly happened at his Foley home, police said.

The child did not sustain any significant injury, according to authorities.

Foley PD said the investigation is ongoing and the incident was also reported to the Alabama Board of Nursing.

