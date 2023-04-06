Advertise With Us
Greene County man denied bond, accused of murdering Mount Vernon man

Investigators say Michael Holder killed 22-year-old Logan Wainwright and then shot himself.
By Ariel Mallory
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 10:49 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
GREENE COUNTY, MISS. (WALA) - The man accused of gunning down a Mount Vernon man in Greene County, Mississippi is behind bars.

Michael Holder made his first court appearance Wednesday morning after spending the last two months in the hospital.

Holder will remain in the Greene County Jail. A judge denied his bond.

Holder is being charged with murder.

It happened back in January.

Investigators say the case involves a love triangle between the victim, Holder, and Holder’s ex-wife.

He’s been in custody at a hospital in Jackson, Mississippi.

Investigators say Wainwright was ambushed when he was visiting his girlfriend at a house on Old Highway 63 in Greene County.

Detectives say Wainwright was sitting in his Dodge Challenger when he was shot by Holder multiple times.

According to investigators, Holder was hiding in the woods waiting to confront him and his ex-wife...with a loaded rifle.

Deputies say the homeowner’s stepfather even engaged in gunfire with him, but neither of them hit one another.

Wainwright was a youth coach in Citronelle.

The family says they are pleased with the verdict.

The family’s attorney Chip Herrington says they are going to trust the process.

“They are grieving. This is a gut-wrenching situation. They’ve been very strong as a family. They trust the prosecutor and we do have a very good prosector,” Herrington said. “We’re not gonna do anything to interfere with the DA’s handling of this matter.”

Holder will remain in custody until trial.

No date yet on when that will happen.

