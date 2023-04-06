Gulf Shores man allegedly scams $380k from baseball scouting company

GULF SHORES, Ala. (WALA) - A Gulf Shores man is accused of stealing hundreds of thousands of dollars from a baseball scouting organization.

Gulf Shores police said Jeremy Hazelwood worked for a baseball scouting organization called “Perfect Game.” Investigators said he had access to the company’s finances and stole $380,000 for personal use.

He was arrested yesterday and charged with aggravated theft by deception, which is a felony. Hazelwood has since been released on a $7500 bond. It’s unclear what his position is with “Perfect Game.”

FOX10 News did reach out to the company for comment but hasn’t heard back.

According to the “Perfect Game” website, they are the world’s largest baseball scouting organization.

They host travel team tournaments and individual showcases throughout the country.

