Advertise With Us
Local Steals and Deals

Gulf Shores man allegedly scams $380k from baseball scouting company

By Lacey Beasley
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 9:20 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GULF SHORES, Ala. (WALA) - A Gulf Shores man is accused of stealing hundreds of thousands of dollars from a baseball scouting organization.

Gulf Shores police said Jeremy Hazelwood worked for a baseball scouting organization called “Perfect Game.” Investigators said he had access to the company’s finances and stole $380,000 for personal use.

He was arrested yesterday and charged with aggravated theft by deception, which is a felony. Hazelwood has since been released on a $7500 bond. It’s unclear what his position is with “Perfect Game.”

FOX10 News did reach out to the company for comment but hasn’t heard back.

According to the “Perfect Game” website, they are the world’s largest baseball scouting organization.

They host travel team tournaments and individual showcases throughout the country.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

James Harris
Man arrested on trafficking cocaine, meth and fentanyl charges
A substitute teacher in South Carolina has reportedly lost her job after she threatened her...
School district bans substitute teacher after threatening to kill her students
UPDATE: Woman is killed in Partridge Street shooting
UPDATE: Woman is killed in Partridge Street shooting
Jakira Anderson, 23, has been arrested after a shooting involving an employee at an auto...
Dealership employee shot, killed over vehicle sale; customer arrested
Vigor principal placed on administrative leave
Vigor principal placed on administrative leave

Latest News

New details on Scott Jones resignation
New details on Scott Jones resignation
Judge denies bond for Greene County shooting suspect
Judge denies bond for Greene County shooting suspect
Athlete of the Week: Orange Beach High School's Ava Hodo
Athlete of the Week: Orange Beach High School's Ava Hodo
FACEBOOK LOGO
More control of your Facebook feed
Kevin Raley gets 700th win
Kevin Raley gets 700th win