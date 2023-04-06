Advertise With Us
Hand Up Charities annual fundraising event

By WALA Staff
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 10:43 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Hand Up Charities is an organization that provide aid to the homeless by way of providing hot meals, food boxes, personal hygiene items, move in bundles, occasional buses and hotel stays when the budget allows. They also collaborate with other organizations who also serve the same demographic.

This year’s theme is Diamonds and Denim Bling It Up! April 29, 2023, 6PM. It is a ticketed event and will be Held at the Bright Spot Grand Ballroom. This year’s proceeds will benefit Driftwood Housing initiative and will be earmarked for a micro house for the homeless village.

Our website is huc2018@handsupcharities.org, contact number is 251 605-5083 and mailing address is P.O. Box 161141.

