How Krisis Flood Bags can help you this hurricane season

By Jennifer Lambers
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 11:20 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Hurricane season is quickly approaching (begins June 1), and now is the time to start preparing.

The devastation from floods can impact individuals, families, and the community. Valuables and sentimental belongings can be lost in an instant, which is why the team at Krisis Flood Bags sought to find a solution to reduce the impact of flooding on people, their homes, and their businesses.

Through research, personal testimony, and the ingenuity of the Krisis Bag team, this idea evolved to create a watertight bag that is capable of protecting home and business content from the damage wrought by floodwaters.

After years in the research and development phase, Krisis Bag has a series of flood bags designed to protect home and business content from floodwaters. All three sizes of Krisis Bags can be used in waters fully submerged, being tested by the NSW and US labs for up to one month underwater. Krisis Bags has been Military Grade certified.

We were able to sit down with Steven Ward, VP of US Sales and Business Development for Krisis Flood Bags, to talk about the product and how the bags work.

If Krisis Bags are something you want to add to your hurricane preparedness plan, you can purchase them on their website.

