Advertise With Us
Local Steals and Deals

Hundreds of student athletes compete in the 2023 Special Olympics in Baldwin County

In past years due to COVID the event was split into two days. This year the event was bigger than ever.
This year the event was bigger than ever.
This year the event was bigger than ever.(WALA)
By Stephen Moody
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 2:43 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WALA) - Today was a big day for some student-athletes in Baldwin County.

More than 400 student-athletes from Baldwin County schools competed in all types of events for the 2023 Special Olympics.

“This is the best time of the year the students look forward to Special Olympics and they like competing against their other students and seeing everybody cheer them on,” Vicki Nelson said.

“It’s great. We enjoy it, and kids get to be outside and not have to do any schoolwork, so it’s fun,” Tonya Lane.

And it wasn’t just the athletes having a great time. More than 400 volunteers, including Baldwin County students, teachers, and parents were also there making all of this happen.

“Well, I’m just here to like support and help my partners and meet new cool people.”

“They’re having fun and we like to see them have fun. Yeah, we support them.”

“We do this year-round. We just really came by to support.”

“It’s very important showing everybody. It gives everybody a little motivation to get people out. To tell people that they can do it even when they think they can’t.”

And for family members in attendance, there’s nothing better than cheering on their loved ones.

“I feel like a proud sister. To watch her go out there and throw the ball and run and stuff, it makes me feel good to watch my sister,” Ty Page said.

And on this day, everyone is a champion.

In past years due to COVID, the event was split into two days. This year the event was bigger than ever. Congratulations to all of the athletes.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A substitute teacher in South Carolina has reportedly lost her job after she threatened her...
School district bans substitute teacher after threatening to kill her students
UPDATE: Woman is killed in Partridge Street shooting
UPDATE: Woman is killed in Partridge Street shooting
Acquitted of once of shooting, Mobile man convicted of second attempt on same victim’s life
After one acquittal, Mobile man convicted of second attempt on same victim’s life
Vigor principal placed on administrative leave
Vigor principal placed on administrative leave
Marine first responders from multiple agencies were dispatched to a sailboat fire in Mobile Bay...
Crew rescued by good Samaritan vessel after sailboat catches fire in Mobile Bay

Latest News

MPD: Woman allegedly shot by ex-boyfriend
The pilot of a small helicopter is reported to be OK following a crash in Magnolia Springs in...
Baldwin County EMA: Pilot OK after mini-copter crash
The Alabama Senate has voted unanimously, just like the Alabama House previously, to approve...
Alabama lawmakers unanimously pass fentanyl bill, send to governor
Ashleigh Elizabeth Mancil
Foley PD investigating alleged child abuse by home health care nurse