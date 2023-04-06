Hundreds of student athletes compete in the 2023 Special Olympics in Baldwin County

FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WALA) - Today was a big day for some student-athletes in Baldwin County.

More than 400 student-athletes from Baldwin County schools competed in all types of events for the 2023 Special Olympics.

“This is the best time of the year the students look forward to Special Olympics and they like competing against their other students and seeing everybody cheer them on,” Vicki Nelson said.

“It’s great. We enjoy it, and kids get to be outside and not have to do any schoolwork, so it’s fun,” Tonya Lane.

And it wasn’t just the athletes having a great time. More than 400 volunteers, including Baldwin County students, teachers, and parents were also there making all of this happen.

“Well, I’m just here to like support and help my partners and meet new cool people.”

“They’re having fun and we like to see them have fun. Yeah, we support them.”

“We do this year-round. We just really came by to support.”

“It’s very important showing everybody. It gives everybody a little motivation to get people out. To tell people that they can do it even when they think they can’t.”

And for family members in attendance, there’s nothing better than cheering on their loved ones.

“I feel like a proud sister. To watch her go out there and throw the ball and run and stuff, it makes me feel good to watch my sister,” Ty Page said.

And on this day, everyone is a champion.

In past years due to COVID, the event was split into two days. This year the event was bigger than ever. Congratulations to all of the athletes.

