iHeart Media Weekend Rundown

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - iHeart Media is here with a rundown on this weekend’s events.

BALDWIN COUNTY STRAWBERRY FESTIVAL- Sat/Sun 9am-5pm, Loxley Municipal Park, Loxley

Festival fun that includes carnival rides, music, car show, tractor show, food & the famous Strawberry Shortcakes. Benefits ARC of Baldwin Co & Loxley Elementary School. CLICK HERE

EASTER SUNRISE SERVICE AT THE BATTLESHIP- Sun 6:30am, USS Alabama Battleship Memorial Park

Join us on the grounds of the park for our annual Easter Sunrise Service. Government Street Baptist Church will be hosting. The service is open to the public and everyone is invited to attend. We recommend bringing a lawn chair as seating can be full. CLICK HERE

EASTER SUNRISE SERVICE AT BELLINGRATH GARDENS- Sun 6:30am, Bellingrath Gardens, Theodore

The service will begin at 6:30am and end at 8am. It is open to everyone in the community! During the service, an offering will be collected to benefit a local charity. There is no admission charge from 6am to 8am on Easter Sunday. Guests are encouraged to bring their own chairs, or a blanket; no seating will be provided. CLICK HERE

EASTER SUNRISE SERVICE AT FAIRHOPE PIER - Sun 6:30am, Fairhope Municipal Pier, Fairhope

Sponsored by the Eastern Shore Optimist Club. CLICK HERE

CITY OF MOBILE SPRING FLING 2023- Sat 10am-4pm, Dotch Community Center/Trinity Gardens (3100 Bank Avenue), Mobile

Enjoy fun activities all day- Easter Bunny Photos, Face Painting,

Petting Zoo, Inflatable Bounce Houses, Music and more!

First Easter Egg Hunt Begins at 11am: Hunts will start with ages 0-3, followed by ages 4-6, and concluding with ages 7-12.

Eggs will drop from the ladder of a fire truck before each hunt! CLICK HERE

BUNNY HOP 5K & FUN RUN- Sat 8:30am, Main Street, The Wharf, Orange Beach

The Pleasure Island Junior Woman’s Club is hosting the 12th annual Bunny Hop 5K + Fun Run in memory of Ann Reese Grote. Proceeds will benefit the Ann Reese Grote Memorial Scholarship, which is given to a graduating senior at Gulf Shores High School and Orange Beach High School who is committed to service within their community. CLICK HERE

MOVIES IN THE PARK: INDIANA JONES AND THE LAST CRUSADE- Thurs 6pm, Hope Community Center (850 Edwards Street), Mobile

Join us for Free Movies in the Park this spring! #DiscoverYourParks, hang out, play games, snack, and watch movies with us! 8 Different Movies in 8 Different Parks! All Events will start at 6PM. The movie will begin at sunset. CLICK HERE

