Mobile Police: “Wheeler Dealer” Scamming People Out of Cars and Cash

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -According to Mobile Police, 23 year old Marlon Marshall is one, slick, used car salesman for a guy so young. That’s because, they say, Marshall sells cars which aren’t even his to sell!

He’s been working this scam for awhile on unsuspecting people who are looking to buy a car on “Facebook Market.” Investigators tell us the scam works this way: Marshall buys a car from a lot, on a payment plan, putting a little money down. He then offers the car online, for a couple of thousand bucks, using bogus paperwork to “seal the deal.” He walks away with the cash. Soon, police say, the car lot tracks the stolen vehicle down, and “repo’s it,” from the victim. They haven’t been making payments on Marshall’s original deal with the car lot, so now they’re out cash and a car.

Marlon Marshall is 6 feet-1, weighing 161 pounds. Take a close look at his mug shot: Marshall should be easy to spot because of his extensive “tats,” not only on his body, but on his face and neck.

If you have seen Marshall, or you know where he is, call the FOX10 News Fugitive Files-Crime Stoppers Hotline at 251-208-7211. When you make that call, you don’t have to give your name.

