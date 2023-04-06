Advertise With Us
Local Steals and Deals

MPD: Woman allegedly shot by ex-boyfriend

(MGN)
By WALA Staff
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 1:50 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Police in Mobile are investigating a shooting that left a woman wounded.

Officers were dispatched to Infirmary Health about 6 p.m. Wednesday on a report that a female victim with a gunshot wound had arrived by personal vehicle. Upon arrival, officers were told that the victim had been shot by her ex-boyfriend during an altercation, authorities said.

The shooting happened in the 300 block of Bloodgood Street, according to Mobile police.

The victim was treated for a non-life-threatening injury, authorities said.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A substitute teacher in South Carolina has reportedly lost her job after she threatened her...
School district bans substitute teacher after threatening to kill her students
UPDATE: Woman is killed in Partridge Street shooting
UPDATE: Woman is killed in Partridge Street shooting
Acquitted of once of shooting, Mobile man convicted of second attempt on same victim’s life
After one acquittal, Mobile man convicted of second attempt on same victim’s life
Vigor principal placed on administrative leave
Vigor principal placed on administrative leave
Marine first responders from multiple agencies were dispatched to a sailboat fire in Mobile Bay...
Crew rescued by good Samaritan vessel after sailboat catches fire in Mobile Bay

Latest News

The pilot of a small helicopter is reported to be OK following a crash in Magnolia Springs in...
Baldwin County EMA: Pilot OK after mini-copter crash
The Alabama Senate has voted unanimously, just like the Alabama House previously, to approve...
Alabama lawmakers unanimously pass fentanyl bill, send to governor
Ashleigh Elizabeth Mancil
Foley PD investigating alleged child abuse by home health care nurse
2023 BCPSS Spring Games kick off
2023 BCPSS Spring Games kick off