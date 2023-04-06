MPD: Woman allegedly shot by ex-boyfriend

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Police in Mobile are investigating a shooting that left a woman wounded.

Officers were dispatched to Infirmary Health about 6 p.m. Wednesday on a report that a female victim with a gunshot wound had arrived by personal vehicle. Upon arrival, officers were told that the victim had been shot by her ex-boyfriend during an altercation, authorities said.

The shooting happened in the 300 block of Bloodgood Street, according to Mobile police.

The victim was treated for a non-life-threatening injury, authorities said.

