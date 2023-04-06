MPD: Woman allegedly shot by ex-boyfriend
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 1:50 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Police in Mobile are investigating a shooting that left a woman wounded.
Officers were dispatched to Infirmary Health about 6 p.m. Wednesday on a report that a female victim with a gunshot wound had arrived by personal vehicle. Upon arrival, officers were told that the victim had been shot by her ex-boyfriend during an altercation, authorities said.
The shooting happened in the 300 block of Bloodgood Street, according to Mobile police.
The victim was treated for a non-life-threatening injury, authorities said.
