Rain on the way

(WALA) - Temperatures will be mild tonight in the mid 60s with clouds increasing. Friday will be warm but wet, with a good chance of showers and thunderstorms by afternoon.

Rain chances will be very high Friday night and Saturday. We expect rain totals of 1 to 2 inches with a marginal severe threat.

Easter Sunday looks much nicer, with mostly cloudy skies and a high in the upper 60s.

Expect cooler nights as we head into next week.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.