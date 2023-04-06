Advertise With Us
Rain on the way

By Jason Smith
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 6:34 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(WALA) - Temperatures will be mild tonight in the mid 60s with clouds increasing. Friday will be warm but wet, with a good chance of showers and thunderstorms by afternoon.

Rain chances will be very high Friday night and Saturday. We expect rain totals of 1 to 2 inches with a marginal severe threat.

Easter Sunday looks much nicer, with mostly cloudy skies and a high in the upper 60s.

Expect cooler nights as we head into next week.

