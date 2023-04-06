Recipe: Chicken Nugget Parmesan
Recipe courtesy Chef Nino, Rouses Markets
SUPPLIES NEEDED:
- 2 pounds Tyson Chicken Nuggets, cooked according to instructions on bag
- 3 tablespoons Rouses Olive Oil
- 1 jar Rouses Marinara
- 1 tablespoon chopped fresh basil
- 2 tablespoons Italian seasoning
- 8 slices mozzarella cheese
- ½ cup grated Parmesan cheese, for garnish
PROCEDURES:
1. Preheat oven to 350ºF.
2. Place cooked chicken nuggets on a greased baking sheet. Spoon tomato sauce over cooked chicken nuggets, and top them with the slices of cheese. Top cheese with Italian seasoning and basil.
3. Place sheet in preheated oven and cook for 15 minutes, or until cheese is fully melted. Remove from oven, and serve with grated Parmesan cheese on the side.
