Advertise With Us
Local Steals and Deals

Recipe: Chicken Nugget Parmesan

By Allison Bradley
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 12:35 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Recipe courtesy Chef Nino, Rouses Markets

SUPPLIES NEEDED:

  • 2 pounds Tyson Chicken Nuggets, cooked according to instructions on bag
  • 3 tablespoons Rouses Olive Oil
  • 1 jar Rouses Marinara
  • 1 tablespoon chopped fresh basil
  • 2 tablespoons Italian seasoning
  • 8 slices mozzarella cheese
  • ½ cup grated Parmesan cheese, for garnish

PROCEDURES:

1. Preheat oven to 350ºF.

2. Place cooked chicken nuggets on a greased baking sheet. Spoon tomato sauce over cooked chicken nuggets, and top them with the slices of cheese. Top cheese with Italian seasoning and basil.

3. Place sheet in preheated oven and cook for 15 minutes, or until cheese is fully melted. Remove from oven, and serve with grated Parmesan cheese on the side.

ABOUT ROUSES MARKETS:

rouses.com

LOCATIONS:

  • 7361 Theodore Dawes Rd., Theodore, AL 36582, (251) 653-7391
  • 1545 Gulf Shores Parkway, Gulf Shores, AL 36542, (251) 948-4715
  • 112 Saraland Loop, Saraland, AL 36571, (251) 675-8124
  • 4350 Old Shell Rd., Mobile, AL 36608, (251) 380-0020
  • 6729 Spanish Fort Rd., Spanish Fort, AL 36527, (251) 621-0552
  • 7765 Airport Boulevard #609, Mobile, AL 36608, 251-272-5026
  • 25405 Perdido Beach Boulevard, Orange Beach, AL 36561, 251-272-5034

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A substitute teacher in South Carolina has reportedly lost her job after she threatened her...
School district bans substitute teacher after threatening to kill her students
UPDATE: Woman is killed in Partridge Street shooting
UPDATE: Woman is killed in Partridge Street shooting
Acquitted of once of shooting, Mobile man convicted of second attempt on same victim’s life
After one acquittal, Mobile man convicted of second attempt on same victim’s life
Vigor principal placed on administrative leave
Vigor principal placed on administrative leave
Marine first responders from multiple agencies were dispatched to a sailboat fire in Mobile Bay...
Crew rescued by good Samaritan vessel after sailboat catches fire in Mobile Bay

Latest News

iHeart Media Weekend Rundown
iHeart Media Weekend Rundown
How Krisis Flood Bags can help you this hurricane season
How Krisis Flood Bags can help you this hurricane season
Hand Up Charities annual fundraising event
Hand Up Charities annual fundraising event
Celebrate Easter at South Coast Church
Celebrate Easter at South Coast Church