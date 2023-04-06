Single-vehicle crash in Pensacola Beach kills 1 and injures another

PENSACOLA BEACH, Fla. (WALA) - Florida Highway Patrol said they are investigating a motorcycle crash in Pensacola Beach that killed one and injured another.

The crash happened near Fort Pickens Road and Sabine Drive when the driver of the motorcycle lost control in a curve on the road and hit a curb, according to authorities.

Officials said the 23-year-old male driver was pronounced dead by Escambia County EMS and the 21-year-old female passenger was life-flighted and is dealing with critical injuries.

A traffic homicide investigation is underway, according to authorities.

