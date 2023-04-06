Teen is 2nd suspect arrested in Montgomery murder case

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police have announced a second arrest in connection to a recent homicide case.

A 16-year-old male has been charged with murder in the shooting death of Antarrio Hubbard. Hubbard, 20, was killed in the area of Buford Street on March 30. The teen was not named due to his age.

The teen was arrested Thursday and booked into the Montgomery County Detention Facility without bail.

Deandre Byers is also charged with murder in the case.

No other information was released per the ongoing investigation.

