Under the Oaks with Dr. Isaac Payne and Diane Brinson

By Robert Ristaneo
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 4:30 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Infirmary Foundation is holding the ‘Under the Oaks’ fundraiser at the Moore-Miller Home on Springhill Avenue April 21 from 6:30 p.m. to 10 p.m.

The fundraiser will feature The Powerhouse Band who will begin at 8 p.m. and catering provided by Clifton Morrissette.

Proceeds will go to help the Infirmary Foundation acquire two new robots, bringing their total to six and giving them the largest robotics program in the region.

Dr. Isaac Payne, a surgical oncologist at the Infirmary Foundation and Diane Brinson, the director of the Infirmary Foundation, came by to discuss the event and how the technology will benefit patients.

Tickets and sponsorship opportunities can be found here.

