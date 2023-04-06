Advertise With Us
Unseasonably warm weather continues

By Michael White
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 5:48 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - It’s another humid morning on the Gulf Coast with temperatures starting off in the low 70s as of 5 a.m., and we’ll reach the mid to upper 80s this afternoon, so the unseasonably warm weather continues. As for rain chances, we’ll see a few showers at times but it will be only a scattered rain threat. The overwhelming rain chances for us come Friday night and into Saturday.

The good news is that severe weather isn’t expected as of now, but if you have any outdoor plans on Saturday there is a good chance that a washout could show up which means have your backup plan ready to go. By Easter Sunday drier weather takes over and most of next week looks rain free. Highs will drop to the mid to low 70s Saturday through Monday and then the 80s will return starting next Tuesday. Morning temps will drop down to the mid to upper 50s starting on Easter morning. This means the muggy air is getting kicked out this weekend and next week will start off with much cooler mornings.

