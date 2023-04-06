Advertise With Us
Woman fatally stabs boyfriend, tries to stitch him up before calling 911, reports say

Liliana Cervantes is accused of stabbing her boyfriend to death.
Liliana Cervantes is accused of stabbing her boyfriend to death.(Houston Police Department)
By Debra Worley
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 10:54 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HOUSTON, Texas (Gray News) – A woman in Texas is accused of stabbing her boyfriend to death while their two young children were in the home.

Court documents state that 25-year-old Liliana Cervantes stabbed 32-year-old Nathan Freeman with a butcher knife three times on March 20.

According to the Houston Police Department, officers found Freeman dead at the scene with a large stab wound to his chest.

Cervantes reportedly told investigators she tried to stitch up Freeman’s wound before calling 911, KENS reported.

Court documents state Cervantes was highly intoxicated at the time of the stabbing, and KENS reports she admitted to authorities she had been drinking and blacked out.

Cervantes was arrested on April 3 and charged with murder.

