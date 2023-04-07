4 shot, including 2 juveniles on I-10 in New Orleans East

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Four people were rushed to the hospital after being shot on the interstate in New Orleans East, police say.

According to the New Orleans Police Department, the victims were shot around 2:50 p.m. on Fri., April 7 on I-10 East at the Read Boulevard exit.

Two adult females and two juveniles, one male and one female, were taken to the hospital. According to Councilman Oliver Thomas, an 8-year-old and an 11-year-old were among the four shooting victims in the I-10 shooting per Councilman Oliver Thomas. The two female victims were 28 and 37 years old. The juvenile male was listed in critical condition and the three females were listed in stable condition, police say.

“Evil and violence has no rules today,” Thomas said. “They don’t care about their own children, they don’t care about our children, no such thing as an innocent bystander.”

According to Thomas, the 11-year-old was shot in the head. He said the shooting may have stemmed from an argument between the two women at Joe Brown Park, and that shots may have been fired as they drove onto I-10.

“There’s some kind of evil that has taken over a part of this town,” he said. “The bad people I knew growing up, would not do that behavior when kids were around. They would wait. There are no rules today.”

Authorities closed the eastbound lanes of I-10 while police conducted their investigation. Police did not confirm a suspect(s) or any potential motive.

No other information was readily available.

If you have any information that could help detectives, you’re encouraged to reach out to NOPD or Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111.

