MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Chelsey visited ANEW Body, Beauty, & Wellness Spa in Daphne. The business opened near the end of 2022 and looks forward to serving you. Chelsey checked out a few of the services they offer like Instasculpt and EMSLIM.

Visit their website or give ANEW a call for more information.

(251) 278-2639

2004 US HWY 98, SUITE C

Daphne, AL 36526

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.