BGRTW hosting Butterfly and Flowers Tea Party

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Happening next weekend, the nonprofit Brown Girls Rule the World, is hosting the Butterfly and Flowers Tea Party. This is a free event focused on preteens and teenage girls.

The purpose of the event is to introduce conversations, prevention program resources, and motivational and inspirational awareness to pre-teens and teenage girls throughout the community. BGRTW is providing space for girls to come in and feel safe to express themselves freely, socialize with other like-minded girls, and learn life lessons skills.

Chikesia Clemons joined us on Studio10 to talk about her nonprofit. The organization is centered around working closely with preteens and teenage girls in the community ranging from the age of 10-16 years old by offering free resources and services.

There will be a number of guest speakers, motivational and inspirational devotion, and health prevention resources, along with many other treats and door giveaways. There will be brunch foods and refreshments provided during the event.

The dress attire is Tea Party themed. They want the girls to be able to dress up and socialize, meet new people, and learn from the resources provided.

You can find out more information on their Facebook page. You can also RSVP for the event on their Eventbrite page.

Event Details:

Sunday, April 16th, 2023

1:00 - 4:00 PM

The Venue at Eden

712 Oak Cir Dr. W. Suite C

Mobile, AL 36609

