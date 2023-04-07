Advertise With Us
Easter weekend forecast

By Jason Smith
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 6:25 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
(WALA) - Rain showers with a few embedded thunderstorms are expected as we head into your Friday evening. Rain chances are at 70% tonight. One or two strong storms are possible through midevening.

Rain chances continue on Saturday. We expect rainfall amount ranging from 1 to 2 inches, most likely in the morning and midday.

Cooler weather arrives Saturday night with lows in the mid-50s. Temperatures will trend much cooler on Easter Sunday. Highs will be in the upper 60s both Sunday and Monday.

Rain will return to the forecast area next week. Scattered showers are possible Tuesday through Thursday.

