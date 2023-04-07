Easter weekend forecast

(WALA) - Rain showers with a few embedded thunderstorms are expected as we head into your Friday evening. Rain chances are at 70% tonight. One or two strong storms are possible through midevening.

Rain chances continue on Saturday. We expect rainfall amount ranging from 1 to 2 inches, most likely in the morning and midday.

Cooler weather arrives Saturday night with lows in the mid-50s. Temperatures will trend much cooler on Easter Sunday. Highs will be in the upper 60s both Sunday and Monday.

Rain will return to the forecast area next week. Scattered showers are possible Tuesday through Thursday.

