Advertise With Us
Local Steals and Deals

Eight lawyers apply for vacant judgeship in Mobile County

Eight lawyers have applied to fill the vacancy created with Mobile County Circuit Judge James...
Eight lawyers have applied to fill the vacancy created with Mobile County Circuit Judge James Patterson died in January 2023.(Mobile County Circuit Court)
By Brendan Kirby
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 1:15 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Eight lawyers – including a former judge – have applied to fill a vacancy on the Mobile County Circuit Court bench.

The position came up when Circuit Judge James Patterson died in January.

The public will have a chance to weigh in on the applicants through May 5 at 5 p.m.

Then the five-member Mobile County Judicial Commission will narrow the applicants to three recommendations. Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey will appoint one of those finalists to finish Patterson’s term.

Among those apply is Vicki Davis, a federal prosecutor who was Mobile County’s only black woman judge. She served as a District Judge court. Previously, she led the Mobile County District Attorney’s Office team that handles murder cases.

The other applicants are:

  • Marcus Tirrell Foxx
  • Winston Raoul Grow
  • Russell Dean Johnson
  • William Robert Lancaster
  • Carol Joanne Carr Little
  • Clifford Thomas Nelson, Jr.
  • Derrick Vincent Williams

People may comment either for or against any of the applications. Their communications will be kept confidential, but they must use their name when submitting comments. Those comments should be made by mail.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A substitute teacher in South Carolina has reportedly lost her job after she threatened her...
School district bans substitute teacher after threatening to kill her students
Acquitted of once of shooting, Mobile man convicted of second attempt on same victim’s life
After one acquittal, Mobile man convicted of second attempt on same victim’s life
Vigor principal placed on administrative leave
Vigor principal placed on administrative leave
Marine first responders from multiple agencies were dispatched to a sailboat fire in Mobile Bay...
Crew rescued by good Samaritan vessel after sailboat catches fire in Mobile Bay
Mobile man and woman die in I-10 crash

Latest News

We are just one day away from the 34th annual Strawberry Festival in Loxley
Preparations underway in Loxley for the 34th annual Strawberry Festival
2 people shot off St. Stephens Road
2 people shot on St. Stephens Road
Holiday light shows coming back to Mobile
Holiday light shows coming back to Mobile
Strawberry Festival kicks off Saturday in Loxley
Strawberry Festival kicks off Saturday in Loxley