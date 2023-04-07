Eight lawyers apply for vacant judgeship in Mobile County

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Eight lawyers – including a former judge – have applied to fill a vacancy on the Mobile County Circuit Court bench.

The position came up when Circuit Judge James Patterson died in January.

The public will have a chance to weigh in on the applicants through May 5 at 5 p.m.

Then the five-member Mobile County Judicial Commission will narrow the applicants to three recommendations. Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey will appoint one of those finalists to finish Patterson’s term.

Among those apply is Vicki Davis, a federal prosecutor who was Mobile County’s only black woman judge. She served as a District Judge court. Previously, she led the Mobile County District Attorney’s Office team that handles murder cases.

The other applicants are:

Marcus Tirrell Foxx

Winston Raoul Grow

Russell Dean Johnson

William Robert Lancaster

Carol Joanne Carr Little

Clifford Thomas Nelson, Jr.

Derrick Vincent Williams

People may comment either for or against any of the applications. Their communications will be kept confidential, but they must use their name when submitting comments. Those comments should be made by mail.

