FOX 10 StormTracker rolls up to Leinkauf Elementary Touch a Truck event

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Students at Leinkauf Elementary got up close and personal Friday with the FOX 10 StormTracker. FOX 10 just one of many taking part in the school’s “Touch a Truck” event.

You had Mobile Police and the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office. ALEA was also on hand -- letting the kids get behind the wheel. 9-Year-old Hannah Williams could be a future state trooper.

“All I know -- I just want to chase somebody,” said Williams.

ALEA’s Marine Patrol Division also making an appearance with one of their boats.

“We cover all the waterways in the state of Alabama,” said Trooper.

They even got a chance to climb aboard.

“I think it’s pretty cool,” said Corey Barnes, Leinkauf 4th grader.

Students also learned how the vehicles work. They also had a lot of questions. Luckily for me -- Chief Meteorologist Jason Smith and Meteorologist Jennifer Lambers -- took over over to answer the hard-hitting weather questions.

“I’ve been doing weather for a while -- a lot longer than you guys have probably been alive,” said Jason. “And we cover hurricanes, tornadoes, but also days like this where it’s just a little cloudy and not too bad.”

There’s always curiosity about severe weather -- and the job of the StormTrackers.

“They’re loud -- they have heavy rains they have strong winds -- and so this is what our Storm Tracker truck does -- it goes right into the middle of it. It keeps us safe but it also gives us eyes to be able to show you guys -- what it’s looking like -- what the damage is looking like, but also letting you know when the threat is over,” explained Jen.

The event also served as a career fair. And these students already have big plans.

“Lee: What do you want to be when you grow up? -- I want to be a boxer and a football player,” said one student.

“I want to be a scientist and a famous actor,” said another student.

“I want to be a famous actor -- mixed up with singer,” said one student.

“I’m 9-year-s old -- I’m about to be 10 in a few more days. Lee: And what do you want to be? -- And I want to be a hairstylist and business person when I grow up,” said one little girl.

Participating in the event: MCSO, MPD, Mobile Fire-Rescue, ALEA, FOX 10, Small’s Mortuary, U.S. Coast Guard, Mobile Public Library, University of South Alabama, Bishop State Community College, City of Prichard, Hancock Whitney Bank, and Huntington Ingalls Shipbuilding.

