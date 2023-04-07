Gas giveaway with Restoration Place Church

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Restoration Place Church will reach out to the citizens of Baldwin County and surrounding areas by giving away $2000 of free gas on Saturday, April 8th, at 12 p.m. The giveaway location will be announced on Good Friday, April 7th. Individuals can text “GAS” to 251-287-3000 to be the first to find out giveaway location. Restoration Place Church was established by Pastor Timothy Conaway, who has a passion to minister to people from all walks of life. “Our Church’s mission is simply to Renew Hope. Reclaim Freedom. Rebuild Dreams. and Restore Lives!”

“At Restoration Place, we endeavor to put hands and feet to the message of Jesus Christ daily, and because Christ was and is such an awesome example of giving, we realize we are most like Him when we do just that!”

-Pastor Timothy Conaway

About Restoration Place Church:

Restoration Place Church was founded in March of 2011 by Pastor Timothy Conaway. Restoration Place Church is a vibrant, relevant, gathering place of believers discovering, developing and fulfilling God’s unique plan for their lives individually and as one collective body. Services are held every Sunday at 10:00 a.m. The Church address is, 616 Whispering Pines Road, Daphne, AL 36526. Media Contacts: Timothy Conaway 251.202.9661 616 Whispering Pines Road, Daphne, AL 36526 E-mail: info@restorationplacechurch.org www.RestorationPlaceChurch.or

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.