Gator draws big crowd outside Saraland High School

An alligator in Saraland got everyone’s attention Wednesday.
By Ariel Mallory
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 9:52 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
SARALAND, Ala. (WALA) - An unexpected visitor caused quite a stir outside Saraland High School Wednesday.

A gator strolled it’s way up Spartan Drive.

The alligator was eventually wrangled and tied up by one of the staff members.

The principal says no one got hurt and that the gator didn’t make it all the way to campus.

He got close enough though, to be seen and as you can imagine got everyone’s attention.

Principal Brent Harrison says they got a call right before lunch Wednesday afternoon that the four-legged reptile was spotted.

That’s when the maintenance supervisor Mr. Clark stepped in.

Principal Harrison says Mr. Clark wrestled with the alligator and managed to pin him down and tie it up.

..Not your typical Wednesday as the principal says it was a first for him.

“Luckily Mr. Clark is our jack of all trades here within the Saraland city schools has a lot of familiarities as far as trapping animals,” Harrison said. “And he jumped right in and wrestled the alligator for a little bit and managed to get his snout, tape him up, and make it to where he couldn’t hurt anybody.”

