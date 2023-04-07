Girls missing from Florida found safe in Bayou La Batre

BAYOU LA BATRE, Ala. (WALA) - Two Florida girls, ages 12 and 14, have been found safe in Bayou La Batre, nearly 400 miles from their home.

Investigators said they were driving to meet someone they met online.

According to deputies, the 12-year-old stole her father’s car in Lake Butler, Fla., and headed toward Baton Rouge. However, they ended up in Bayou La Batre.

The FBI is now trying to find out who the girls were going to meet.

