Grilled Shrimp & Prime Rib with Texas Roadhouse

The crew from Texas Roadhouse in Mobile stop by Studio 10 to make two of their signature dishes! Watch the video to see how they prepare delicious shrimp skewers and prime rib.

Texas Roadhouse

6150 Airport Blvd., Mobile, AL

Mobile, AL 36608

Sunday : 11:00 AM - 9:00 PM

Monday- Thursday : 3:00 PM - 9:30 PM

Friday & Saturday : 11:00 AM - 11:00 PM

www.texasroadhouse.com

Information provided by Texas Roadhouse:

Based in Louisville, Kentucky, Texas Roadhouse opened its doors in 1993 and has more than 610 locations in 49 states and 10 foreign countries. The family-friendly restaurant is famous for hand-cut steaks, made-from-scratch sides, fresh-baked bread, and a lively atmosphere. In 2020, Texas Roadhouse was named one of America’s Best Employers for Veterans by Forbes. Texas Roadhouse also ranked sixth on FSR Magazine’s Top 50 list of Full-Service Restaurants within the US. For more information, visit www.texasroadhouse.com.

Behind the Numbers: ▪ Our restaurants average 5,000 guests a week, which is one of the highest in the industry. ▪ We serve 300,000 meals per day. ▪ The average Texas Roadhouse is 6,700 - 7,500 square feet and seats 291 guests. ▪ We serve our ice-cold draft beer at 36-degrees Fahrenheit. ▪ We offer 15 varieties of Legendary Margaritas. ▪ Our #1 seller is the 6-ounce USDA Choice Sirloin. ▪ Steaks account for 44% of our menu.

Home Sweet Home: Texas Roadhouse is based in Louisville, Kentucky. The company’s first restaurant was founded across the Ohio River in nearby Clarksville, Indiana, in 1993.

When Homemade Really Means Homemade: Texas Roadhouse was founded upon providing fresh, quality food for a value, which is why we make our food from scratch, even the bacon bits, croutons and dressings.

Mural, Mural on the Wall: The walls of each Texas Roadhouse are adorned with murals that are created specifically for each restaurant. The paintings are designed to reflect the local community. The only mural that is provided to each restaurant is of an older, distinguished Native American that is created by the Texas Roadhouse artist. There are several versions of the painting, which honors the Native American culture.

Everything but the Candlestick Maker: Each Texas Roadhouse restaurant employs a butcher and a baker. The butchers, or meat cutters, hand cut each and every steak that we serve. Our meat cutters work in 34-degree coolers and cut an average of $1 million of meat a year per store. Our bakers are responsible for making our yeast rolls from scratch every day. Our legendary bread is baked fresh every five minutes and served piping hot along with our homemade cinnamon butter to guests as they are seated.

Dinner Only: Texas Roadhouse is a dinner-only concept during the week. Although the restaurants are open for lunch on the weekends, the dinner-only philosophy ensures our managers of a better lifestyle and reduces our real estate costs since we do not have to be located in high-traffic business districts.

Ownership Mentality: The Managing Partner at each Texas Roadhouse has an ownership interest in their restaurant. In exchange for 10% of the profits, Managing Partners are required to put down a $25,000 deposit and sign a five-year employment contract. Have a Willie Nice Day:

Country music legend Willie Nelson and our founder Kent Taylor first met at a Farm Aid benefit concert, which benefits farmers. Throughout the years, a friendship was formed between the two over countless poker games. In addition to their friendship, Willie’s contributions to country music earned him recognition at each of our locations with Willie’s Corner, which is a dedicated area of the restaurant that celebrates his legendary career. You will even find employees and guests around the world wearing our very own Willie Braids, which serve as a reminder of our laidback atmosphere and fun with purpose!

