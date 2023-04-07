Advertise With Us
Jackson High School Senior signs to UWA band program

By WALA Staff
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 11:24 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Caleb McLaughlin is a Jackson High School senior and he received a $3,500 band scholarship to the University of West Alabama in Livingston, Alabama. This is the first public commitment signing for the UWA Band program under the Director of Bands, Dr. Tyler Strickland. Dr. Strickland said, “We’re super excited to have him and excited about the talents he’s bringing to our program!” Caleb is expected to begin classes this fall as a nursing major.

