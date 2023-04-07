Jury convicts Semmes man of felony murder in fatal shooting

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A Semmes man faces up to life in prison after his conviction on a felony murder charge related to what prosecutors said was a botched drug deal.

The Mobile County Circuit Court jury on Thursday found Warren Bernard Burrell, 23, guilty on Thursday. Prosecutors alleged that Burrell and his rother, Dentzes Larmar Burrell, 21, came out of their home on Fernwood Loop and pointed guns at a car that pulled up.

According to testimony, a 19-year-old college student named Langston Nicholson and another man had driven there for a drug deal. The driver tried to speed away, and that’s when Warren Burrell fired and struck Nicholson in the torso, according to testimony.

Both brothers were out on bond for other offenses at the time. Mobile County District Attorney Keith Blackwood said prosecutors will seek a long prison sentence.

“It’s a Class A felony with a gun enhancement,” he said. “Robbery was the underlying felony that he was convicted of. And the range of punishment on that is 20 to life. We would certainly be seeking the upper end of that range, potentially a life sentence.”

Charges remain pending against Dentzes Burrell. He is undergoing court-ordered psychiatric treatment in an effort to make him competent to stand trial.

The conviction caps a week in which the DA’s Office obtained guilty verdicts in two other high-profile cases. A jury found Quinterious Williams guilty of attempted murder in the shooting of the same man they say he previously had shot. A jury acquitted him in the first case.

In the other case, a jury convicted Dyon McCants of murder in the death of Deangelo Nisby.

