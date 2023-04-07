MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Come dressed as your favorite Super Hero for the Justice Jog in downtown Pensacola.

April 15th, 2023

17 E. Main Street, Downtown Pensacola, FL

All proceeds from the Justice Jog will benefit the AWKO Justice Foundation scholarship fund for local high school seniors! The course is a 3.1-mile course and 1-mile fun run through historic downtown Pensacola.

Following the race, we will host a family-friendly street party! Join us for the free Budweiser Beer Garden, complimentary food tastings from local restaurants, a Kids Zone & so much more!

With your paid registration you will receive a race packet including goodies from all of our sponsors and a limited edition dri-fit race shirt and race medal.

Best dressed superhero receives two airline tickets

Overall race winner receives a four night stay at a condo on 30A/Seaside

https://awkojusticefoundation.com/justice-jog/

