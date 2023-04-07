Advertise With Us
Local Steals and Deals

Justice Jog

By WALA Staff
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 11:00 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Come dressed as your favorite Super Hero for the Justice Jog in downtown Pensacola.

April 15th, 2023

17 E. Main Street, Downtown Pensacola, FL

All proceeds from the Justice Jog will benefit the AWKO Justice Foundation scholarship fund for local high school seniors! The course is a 3.1-mile course and 1-mile fun run through historic downtown Pensacola.

Following the race, we will host a family-friendly street party! Join us for the free Budweiser Beer Garden, complimentary food tastings from local restaurants, a Kids Zone & so much more!

With your paid registration you will receive a race packet including goodies from all of our sponsors and a limited edition dri-fit race shirt and race medal.

Best dressed superhero receives two airline tickets

Overall race winner receives a four night stay at a condo on 30A/Seaside

https://awkojusticefoundation.com/justice-jog/

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A substitute teacher in South Carolina has reportedly lost her job after she threatened her...
School district bans substitute teacher after threatening to kill her students
Acquitted of once of shooting, Mobile man convicted of second attempt on same victim’s life
After one acquittal, Mobile man convicted of second attempt on same victim’s life
Vigor principal placed on administrative leave
Vigor principal placed on administrative leave
Marine first responders from multiple agencies were dispatched to a sailboat fire in Mobile Bay...
Crew rescued by good Samaritan vessel after sailboat catches fire in Mobile Bay
Mobile man and woman die in I-10 crash

Latest News

ANEW Body, Beauty, & Wellness Spa in Daphne
ANEW Body, Beauty, & Wellness Spa in Daphne
Pepsi SoundStage: Grits & Greens
Pepsi SoundStage: Grits & Greens
Jackson High School Senior signs to UWA band program
Jackson High School Senior signs to UWA band program
Previewing Perspectives with Eric Reynolds: Opioids in Alabama
Previewing Perspectives with Eric Reynolds: Opioids in Alabama