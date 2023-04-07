Mobile County Earth Day celebrations and the ‘Green Bag’ lunch series

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile County is celebrating Earth Day throughout the month of April. Every Thursday in April they are hosting the ‘Green Bag’ lunch series.

Bring your own bag lunch or purchase from one of the eateries in Mobile Government Plaza, or from your favorite downtown restaurant or from the food trucks outside of the Plaza, learn about environmental issues in Mobile County, and be entertained by music from Keith “The Mailman” Burns.

Join us every Thursday during the month of April in the atrium of Mobile Government Plaza.

There are two lunch waves from Noon to 1 p.m. and 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. Mobile County Commission Public Affairs Manager Dena Pollard joined us on Studio10 to tell us all about it. Click on the link to learn more.

