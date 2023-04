MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - At least two people have been shot on St. Stephens Road at around 9:20 p.m. tonight, according to police.

The status of the two victims is unknown, but they are being treated at University Hospital.

Part of St. Stephens Road is blocked off as police investigate.

FOX10 is on the scene and working to gather more information.

