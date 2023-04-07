Advertise With Us
OCSO: 13-year-old drowns in coastal waters

A 13-year-old tourist drowned Friday morning in the Gulf of Mexico off the coast of Okaloosa...
A 13-year-old tourist drowned Friday morning in the Gulf of Mexico off the coast of Okaloosa County, according to sheriff’s officials.(Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office)
By WALA Staff
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 6:59 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WALA) - A 13-year-old tourist drowned Friday morning in the Gulf of Mexico off the coast of Okaloosa County, according to sheriff’s officials.

Deputies with the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office were called to the 3600 block of Scenic Highway 98 around 11:30 a.m. regarding a distressed swimmer. According to authorities, surfers had helped rescue several juveniles they spotted struggling in the water about 65 yards offshore, but one child could not be located.

The OCSO, including the Marine Unit, the Walton County (Fla.) Sheriff’s Office, Beach Safety, EMS and fire departments searched for the missing swimmer, with assistance from the Coast Guard and Florida Fish and Wildlife, authorities said.

The teen was found dead in the Gulf by the OCSO Marine Unit, according to the sheriff’s office.

The OCSO continues to investigate the incident.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

