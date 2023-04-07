Pensacola Community School gets care closet to help students in need

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WALA) - For about the last nine years C.A. Weis Elementary School has been a community school meaning they work with community partners to meet some of the biggest needs of students in the area. Assistant Principal Trudy Comerford says some of those needs include food and hygiene insecurities.

“Some of our students lack confidence when it comes to their physical appearance and they might be lacking their uniforms and personal hygiene products that growing boys and girls need,” said Comerford.

C.A. Weis has some of those supplies already along with a food pantry. The Leadership Pensacola Class of 2023 had already planned a project to help with the food pantry. They soon learned there was a greater need.

“It wasn’t just food. There was a need for a really cool space for the kids that were dealing with clothing and some hygiene issues,” said Craig Hindsman with the Leadership Pensacola Class of 2023.

After reaching out to Closets by Design, that space soon became a reality.

“We figured out a way to maximize the space. They’re going to be able to more than double their capacity,” said Samantha Floyd, Co-owner of Closets by Design.

“In this space there’s going to be a place for kids to go that they can get dressed if they need to, they can fix their hair, they can get new shoes, new uniforms,” said Hindsman.

Best of all, Closets by Design donated the materials and put the entire closet together at no cost to the school.

“It’s not about the money,” said Floyd. “It’s about the kids, it’s about the people and it’s about improving lives.”

Leadership Pensacola is also helping with adding more clothes and supplies for the new closet. Assistant Principal Trudy Comerford says this project will also help give students a new sense of pride.

“It would help our students maintain dignity giving them a private space which is really really important,” said Comerford. “It’s not out in the open for anyone who is in need of a hygiene product or specific clothing products.”

The care closet will be ready for students who need it on Monday. Meanwhile, Leadership Pensacola is also working on setting up an emergency food pantry at the school to help families in need. In addition, they’re working on setting up three other emergency food banks in Pensacola. If you’d like to help with that project, you can go to here for more information.

If you’d like to donate to the care closet you can email Community Partnership School Director Lisa Smith-Coleman at lisa.smithcoleman@chsfl.org for more information.

