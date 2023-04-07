Perspectives: Opioids in Alabama
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 12:39 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Fentanyl, an opioid that has many people concerned, is responsible for a record number of drug overdose deaths. Officials are now saying, “One pill can kill.”
Alabama legislators are considering a bill that would make anyone charged with trafficking the drug face a possible life sentence. Eric Reynolds speaks with two guests -- both who know first hand the dangers of opioids and fentanyl.
Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.