Perspectives: Opioids in Alabama

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Fentanyl, an opioid that has many people concerned, is responsible for a record number of drug overdose deaths. Officials are now saying, “One pill can kill.”

Alabama legislators are considering a bill that would make anyone charged with trafficking the drug face a possible life sentence. Eric Reynolds speaks with two guests -- both who know first hand the dangers of opioids and fentanyl.

