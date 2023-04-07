Advertise With Us
MPD: Police chase in downtown Mobile leads to crash of suspect’s minivan

By Ashlyn Mitchell
Updated: 1 hour ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A traffic stop around 11 a.m. Friday morning quickly turned into a police chase after the driver didn’t comply.

Officers say they first conducted the traffic stop at the intersection of Broad and Dauphin Street. They say the pursuit ended after the Dodge Caravan collided on the corner of Conception and Government Street.

Investigators say the suspect, 19-year-old Khristopher Isaiah Hairston, crashed his vehicle into a metal fence surrounding a nearby parking lot. He also damaged a couple of small trees.

Police say Hairston was taken into custody and found with an altered handgun. They say Hairston sustained no injuries.

One witness on the scene told FOX10 News the crash sounded like a loud “bang” which startled him in his office across the street.

Police say Hairston is being charged with the attempt to elude, possession of an altered firearm, and many outstanding warrants.

