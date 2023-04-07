Preparations underway in Loxley for the 34th annual Strawberry Festival

LOXLEY, Ala. (WALA) - We are just one day away from the 34th annual Strawberry Festival in Loxley.

The two-day event will bring in hundreds of people and the transformation is already underway in Loxley Municipal Park.

We are so excited, and this just benefits so many great agencies with the ARC of Baldwin County and Loxley Elementary School. So, we are so excited to support them and help do some fundraising for them,” Chandra Middleton said.

There’ll be tons of exciting things to do here. Including a 5k run, a car show, and a carnival.

And of course, all of the strawberries that you can imagine!

“It’s always this wonderful park that the city of Loxley supplies for us. It’s great for a festival. We have our carnival that goes on. Which is a huge draw. As well as the shortcake of course. That’s the highlight of this festival. Always,” Middleton said.

And with the hundreds of attendees and vendors expected this weekend, there will be tons earned for ARC of Baldwin County and Loxley Elementary.

“Each year, whatever the proceeds are that we raise. We split the proceeds for those two agencies. We’re super excited. Whatever we can give them, we want to provide to them,” Middleton said.

Organizers are also continuing to monitor the weather for the weekend. but as of right now, the festival will go on as scheduled.

