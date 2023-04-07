Advertise With Us
Local Steals and Deals

Preparations underway in Loxley for the 34th annual Strawberry Festival

We are just one day away from the 34th annual Strawberry Festival in Loxley
By Stephen Moody
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 10:55 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOXLEY, Ala. (WALA) - We are just one day away from the 34th annual Strawberry Festival in Loxley.

The two-day event will bring in hundreds of people and the transformation is already underway in Loxley Municipal Park.

We are so excited, and this just benefits so many great agencies with the ARC of Baldwin County and Loxley Elementary School. So, we are so excited to support them and help do some fundraising for them,” Chandra Middleton said.

There’ll be tons of exciting things to do here. Including a 5k run, a car show, and a carnival.

And of course, all of the strawberries that you can imagine!

“It’s always this wonderful park that the city of Loxley supplies for us. It’s great for a festival. We have our carnival that goes on. Which is a huge draw. As well as the shortcake of course. That’s the highlight of this festival. Always,” Middleton said.

And with the hundreds of attendees and vendors expected this weekend, there will be tons earned for ARC of Baldwin County and Loxley Elementary.

“Each year, whatever the proceeds are that we raise. We split the proceeds for those two agencies. We’re super excited. Whatever we can give them, we want to provide to them,” Middleton said.

Organizers are also continuing to monitor the weather for the weekend. but as of right now, the festival will go on as scheduled.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A substitute teacher in South Carolina has reportedly lost her job after she threatened her...
School district bans substitute teacher after threatening to kill her students
Acquitted of once of shooting, Mobile man convicted of second attempt on same victim’s life
After one acquittal, Mobile man convicted of second attempt on same victim’s life
Vigor principal placed on administrative leave
Vigor principal placed on administrative leave
Marine first responders from multiple agencies were dispatched to a sailboat fire in Mobile Bay...
Crew rescued by good Samaritan vessel after sailboat catches fire in Mobile Bay
Mobile man and woman die in I-10 crash

Latest News

2 people shot off St. Stephens Road
2 people shot on St. Stephens Road
Strawberry Festival kicks off Saturday in Loxley
Strawberry Festival kicks off Saturday in Loxley
Holiday light shows coming back to Mobile
Holiday light shows coming back to Mobile
2 people shot off St. Stephens Road
2 people shot off St. Stephens Road