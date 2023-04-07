Advertise With Us
Local Steals and Deals

Previewing Perspectives with Eric Reynolds: Opioids in Alabama

By Joe Emer
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 10:23 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - This Saturday on Perspectives, fentanyl, an opioid that has many people concerned, is responsible for a record number of drug overdose deaths. Officials are now saying “One pill can kill.”

Alabama legislators are considering a bill that would make anyone charged with trafficking the drug face a possible life sentence.

Eric Reynolds speaks with two guests. Both who know first hand the dangers of opioids and fentanyl.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A substitute teacher in South Carolina has reportedly lost her job after she threatened her...
School district bans substitute teacher after threatening to kill her students
Acquitted of once of shooting, Mobile man convicted of second attempt on same victim’s life
After one acquittal, Mobile man convicted of second attempt on same victim’s life
Vigor principal placed on administrative leave
Vigor principal placed on administrative leave
Marine first responders from multiple agencies were dispatched to a sailboat fire in Mobile Bay...
Crew rescued by good Samaritan vessel after sailboat catches fire in Mobile Bay
Mobile man and woman die in I-10 crash

Latest News

Justice Jog
Justice Jog
BGRTW hosting Butterfly and Flowers Tea Party
BGRTW hosting Butterfly and Flowers Tea Party
Gas giveaway with Restoration Place Church
Gas giveaway with Restoration Place Church
Mobile County Earth Day celebrations and the ‘Green Bag’ lunch series
Mobile County Earth Day celebrations and the ‘Green Bag’ lunch series