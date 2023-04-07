Previewing Perspectives with Eric Reynolds: Opioids in Alabama
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 10:23 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - This Saturday on Perspectives, fentanyl, an opioid that has many people concerned, is responsible for a record number of drug overdose deaths. Officials are now saying “One pill can kill.”
Alabama legislators are considering a bill that would make anyone charged with trafficking the drug face a possible life sentence.
Eric Reynolds speaks with two guests. Both who know first hand the dangers of opioids and fentanyl.
Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.