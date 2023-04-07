Red and Purple flags warn Orange Beach visitors of jellyfish and rip currents

ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WALA) - Beachgoers in Baldwin County have had to watch out for more than just rip currents the last couple days. Red and purple flags have been posted, warning of dangerous sea life. Though not widespread, there have been some jellyfish washing ashore. The biggest concern for beach safety officials isn’t the jellyfish, but the number of water rescues their lifeguards have had to do.

Lifeguards in Orange Beach patrolled from the water and the sand Friday, April 7, 2023 on the lookout for rip currents and swimmers in distress. The surf conditions have kept them busy over the last 24-hours.

Orange Beach lifeguards post signs as part of their warning to swimmers (Hal Scheurich)

“Yesterday alone, we had eight calls for swimmer in distress for the city of Orange Beach,” said Beach Safety Division Chief for the city of Orange Beach, Brett Lesinger. “Eight’s quite a lot for us, especially during an eight-hour day. We were essentially getting one an hour for somebody that was in distress in the gulf.”

Orange Beach lifeguards also assisted with several calls for distressed swimmers on Johnson’s Beach in Escambia County Thursday. Three of those swimmers were flown to area hospitals in critical condition.

Through lunchtime Friday, there hadn’t been any rescues but as the tide goes out in the afternoon, the rip current risk and concern goes up. Those who’d been in the water at Romar Beach Friday said they’re able to tell the difference from morning to midday.

“It did pull my feet out from under me a couple of times. It was like right as you get to the shore, it pulls you real hard,” explained Nathan Sutton from Tuscumbia, AL.

“He had to pull me in…try to get me out of the water. I was getting sucked in,” said Hayden Royer of his cousin, Sutton. “Almost petrifying because I thought I was about to get pulled out in the sea.”

Some folks reported seeing jellyfish in the water, but none were visible on the beach. Still, the purple flags got the attention of beachgoers. Some, like Lonnie Carmicle of Memphis, TN went right to the lifeguard to ask about it.

“When it storms, he said the storm brings jellyfishes and stingrays up to the shores, but he told me don’t be too nervous about sharks getting hold to me because he said this is shark’s home,” offered Carmicle of his new-found knowledge.

The real danger remains the rip currents as indicated by the red warning flags. Beach safety officials said the winds may switch to the north Saturday which would lower the risk of both rip currents and jellyfish encounters.

