Theodore man accused of rape of underage Georgia girl

By WALA Staff
Updated: 4 hours ago
THEODORE, Ala. (WALA) - The Mobile County Sheriff’s Office arrested a Theodore man Friday on a rape charge after they say a girl missing from Georgia was found at his home.

Nineteen-year-old Christopher Paul Carter is accused of second-degree rape and traveling to meet a child for an unlawful sex act.

According to the MCSO, the department was contacted by the Houston County Sheriff’s Office about the missing minor from Georgia. MCSO deputies located the Carter along with the missing girl at a home on Rebel Road in Theodore.

The MCSO Internet Crimes Against Children Unit, which works together with the Child Advocacy Center, continues to investigate this case and additional charges may be forthcoming, authorities said.

Family says Elmira Street shooting victim has died
