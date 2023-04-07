Advertise With Us
Local Steals and Deals

We’ll stay away from the record highs today

By Michael White
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 5:52 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Happy Good Friday! We’ve got a muggy morning with temperatures in the mid to upper 60s as of 5 a.m, but thankfully we’ll stay away from record heat this time. Highs will top out in the low 80s. Rain chances increase as a cold front pushes through. Rain coverage will be at 50% for today. Most of this rain will come this afternoon and increase in coverage tonight. The biggest rain threat is during the morning hours of Saturday with rain coverage at 80%.

Severe weather chances remain very low. A Level 1 out of 5 severe risk zone is in place for the Louisiana and the Alabama coastline. The main threat will be gusty straight line winds and heavy rain. Make sure you stay weather aware as the rain coverage increases. Easter Sunday will be dry and significantly cooler. Highs will be in the upper 60s with morning temps back in the mid to upper 50s. We see humidtiy stay low into next week but chances of rain will return starting on Tuesday. Temperatures remain below average for the start of next week but will increase to the upper 70s by Wednesday.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A substitute teacher in South Carolina has reportedly lost her job after she threatened her...
School district bans substitute teacher after threatening to kill her students
Acquitted of once of shooting, Mobile man convicted of second attempt on same victim’s life
After one acquittal, Mobile man convicted of second attempt on same victim’s life
Vigor principal placed on administrative leave
Vigor principal placed on administrative leave
Marine first responders from multiple agencies were dispatched to a sailboat fire in Mobile Bay...
Crew rescued by good Samaritan vessel after sailboat catches fire in Mobile Bay
Mobile man and woman die in I-10 crash

Latest News

Morning Weather Update for Friday April 7, 2023
Morning Weather Update for Friday April 7, 2023
Today's outlook: Thursday evening, April. 6, 2023 from FOX10 News
Rain on the way
Today's outlook: Thursday evening, April. 6, 2023 from FOX10 News
Today's outlook: Thursday evening, April. 6, 2023 from FOX10 News
Midday Weather Update for Thursday April 6, 2023
Unseasonably warm weather continues