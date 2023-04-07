We’ll stay away from the record highs today

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Happy Good Friday! We’ve got a muggy morning with temperatures in the mid to upper 60s as of 5 a.m, but thankfully we’ll stay away from record heat this time. Highs will top out in the low 80s. Rain chances increase as a cold front pushes through. Rain coverage will be at 50% for today. Most of this rain will come this afternoon and increase in coverage tonight. The biggest rain threat is during the morning hours of Saturday with rain coverage at 80%.

Severe weather chances remain very low. A Level 1 out of 5 severe risk zone is in place for the Louisiana and the Alabama coastline. The main threat will be gusty straight line winds and heavy rain. Make sure you stay weather aware as the rain coverage increases. Easter Sunday will be dry and significantly cooler. Highs will be in the upper 60s with morning temps back in the mid to upper 50s. We see humidtiy stay low into next week but chances of rain will return starting on Tuesday. Temperatures remain below average for the start of next week but will increase to the upper 70s by Wednesday.

