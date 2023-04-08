Advertise With Us
Baldwin County Public Schools reviews security protocols after Elberta H.S. incident

By WALA Staff
Updated: 18 hours ago
ELBERTA, Ala. (WALA) - Baldwin County Public Schools are reviewing security protocols after three students sneaked into a school they don’t attend.

The incident happened Wednesday at Elberta High School while classes were in session.

According to the school system, a student at the school unlocked a door so that the three students could get inside. Officials said the students were found 40 minutes later hiding in a bathroom. It’s unclear why the trespassers were at the school, but they were arrested, officials said.

Baldwin County Assistant Superintendent Marty McRae released a statement that reads in part as follows:

“We are disappointed a student would grant access from inside one of our buildings. Even if they know the students, this creates a tremendous threat to our campus. While we cannot discuss the specific disciplinary action of the student who granted the trespassers access to campus, we can tell you such a violation would generally result in suspension -- or expulsion.”

