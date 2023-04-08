Advertise With Us
Enterprise teen charged with murdering father captured

Enterprise Police Department(Enterprise Police Department)
By Ken Curtis
Published: Apr. 8, 2023 at 2:54 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - 18-year-old Ethan Stuckey suspected in the death of his father in Enterprise was apprehended over a thousand miles away early Saturday, according to police.

Enterprise Police Captain Billy Haglund said officers found the body of Russell Stuckey about 6 p.m. Friday, though they are unable to reveal the time of death.

Ethan Stuckey, per investigators, drove to Colorado Springs, Colorado after the shooting.

Google Maps estimates the 1475-mile drive takes about 22 hours.

Possible motives for the shooting were not revealed in Captain Haglund’s prepared statement.

“EPD Detectives will begin working on the extradition process to bring the suspect back to Enterprise,” he said.

He thanked Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), Elba PD, Colorado Springs PD, Colorado Springs Fugitive Task Force, and the ATF for their assistance in this investigation.

