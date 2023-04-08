Family says Elmira Street shooting victim has died

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A shooting Friday on Elmira Street may now be a homicide investigation after the victim’s family members say the victim has died.

The incident unfolded around 7 p.m. on Elmira Street near George Street in Mobile on an initial call of one shot with life-threatening injuries.

Within the last hour, the victim’s family told FOX10 News that the man, who was in his 50s, did not survive. They also said there was argument with another unidentified man, which led to the shooting.

Investigators could be seen combing the area, walking the street with flashlights — much of their concentration on a small fenced-in area.

FOX10 News has reached out to the Mobile Police Department for confirmation and more information. We are still awaiting an update. We will have more information once it becomes available.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.